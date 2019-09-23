I’m writing in response to the Sept. 13 LNP article “Bad for business,” about local vape shop owners.
Being an entrepreneur myself, the headline and story gave me pause — concern for those who have made a living owning or managing a vape shop. However, it didn’t take long for emotions and concerns to revert to outrage over how this industry has been promoted as safe and marketed to teens (despite the manufacturers’ denial).
Not one individual in the article alluded to any concern for how this epidemic is consuming teens. Not one comment mentioning how they might be working to educate teens and their parents, or to prevent them from purchasing these products while underage.
Instead, the potential ban on flavored e-cigarettes generated the responses “It doesn’t make sense” and “All because of baseless fearmongering.”
Tell that to the parent of one of those teens who are hospitalized and possibly on life support after use of e-cigarettes.
Bottom line: The exact source of what’s causing hundreds of dramatic cases of lung disease in teens, resulting in multiple deaths, is unknown. So shouldn’t we at least be taking a path of prevention until that mystery is solved?
I’ve seen the vaping numbers in the teen population. I’ve spoken to school administrators and discussed the challenges they’re dealing with in the schools. And our teens are getting very sick!
Parents, teens and this community (including vape shop owners) need to educate themselves about the danger and risks associated with teenage vaping.
Gini Woy
Fulton Township