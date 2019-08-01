Several weeks ago, LNP printed a pageful or so of names of people with unclaimed money. I was quite stunned to find my name on the list, as I had no idea that any money was coming to me from anywhere.
I dutifully called the phone number given and told them my details, and in a short time I received a letter asking me to return a form. This I did, but I have heard nothing in the meantime.
I am wondering what it was all about. How did my name even turn up as someone who was due something? If I am, where is it? And what about all the many other people on the list? Did they ever receive anything?
If this unexpected windfall ever arrives, I expect to donate at least part of it to some charity, but I am not really worrying about it for my own sake. I am hoping the other, perhaps more legitimate, claimants do get what is really coming to them. In my case, it was over $500, and I am sure most people would be very glad to get that, but I question why I should get it at all — if indeed I ever do.
Mildred K. Henderson
East Hempfield Township