I couldn’t agree more with the writer of the March 22 letter about loud TV audio and the trashy advertising (“Criticism of TV and advertising”).

What ever happened to the legislation that prevented the volume from increasing during advertising and promotions? Did that have a sunset date? It needs to be reinstated.

How do we do that? Where do we go to have it done?

The Federal Communications Commission, maybe? I’d be all for a campaign to have it reinstated. Anybody know?

Larry Motter

Elizabethtown