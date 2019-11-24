Like others in Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s district, I received an email with a survey asking my opinion of the congressional impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. I completed the survey and a couple weeks later received another email acknowledging my participation and, as a previous writer accurately put it, a rant by Smucker against House leadership for holding the inquiry.
He refers more than once in his email to the lack of transparency in the impeachment process. Yet when I asked his office for the results of the survey, I was told it is Smucker’s policy not to share the findings.
Smucker likes to talk about accountability and transparency, but he offers neither. In conducting this survey, he used taxpayer dollars — yours and mine — and we have the right to know what he got for our money.
David Ehrlich
Manheim Township