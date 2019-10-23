Recently, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker sent me a long letter criticizing people who support impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Earlier, I took the time to respond to Smucker’s survey about impeachment. It was odd to receive a critical rant in reply. He didn’t even say what the survey results were. Was its only purpose to target constituents who demand impeachment in order to scold them into submission? If so, it didn’t work.
One of Smucker’s beefs was that impeachment is nothing but an attempt to undo the 2016 election. But that has nothing to do with impeachment. It’s about investigating “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Whatever the outcome, Hillary Clinton won’t become president, as Smucker implies.
He seemed to criticize both constituents and House of Representatives leadership, who are doing their best in a bad situation of Trump’s making. Evidently our representative would rather protect someone accused of 10 counts of obstructing justice; profiting from the office of the presidency, forcing the Group of Seven to meet at his resort before reversing course; putting our troops in Syria at risk and causing our allies to be killed on a whim; and credibly accused of withholding funding from Ukraine in exchange for political favors. It is unconscionable to support Trump and criticize people who want accountability. For Smucker to boast that he co-sponsored a measure to censure Congressman Adam Schiff is shamefully wrong.
Now, in the interest of transparency, let’s see Smucker's impeachment survey results. What could there possibly be to hide?
Lynn Kreiser Miller
Lancaster