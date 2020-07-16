Obviously the novel coronavirus has become a political issue. Unlike typical political differences, however, it is not a debate between Republicans and Democrats. It is a debate between Republicans and medical science.

Unfortunately, it appears the Republicans are winning and medical science is losing. With 4% of the world population, the USA now has 25% of the coronavirus cases.

The European Union is blocking most travel from the United States. Canada is requiring quarantine of U.S. citizens entering Canada. Several Mexican counties are blocking travel from the U.S.; perhaps Mexico will pay for the wall, after all.

Nearly every Republican Lancaster County state and county official has gone on record opposing medical science in some way. How can we ever believe another Republican candidate or official when they tell us they are pro-life — when most local incumbents have essentially taken anti-life positions during the pandemic?

Perhaps they have joined the ranks of Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has opined, “There are more important things than living.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ironically, the Republican political solution is now causing greater economic pain than if they had listened to science in the first place. Their irresponsible and reckless politics are not only increasing the death toll, but delaying an economic recovery.

The only way that America has a chance of being great again is to remove all government officials who have chosen politics over science. This November is a chance to begin that process.

Rodger Dourte

Elizabeth Township