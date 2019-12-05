I thinks it’s maddening and enraging that instead of “the American people,” we have two parties. And that people are so partisan they will jeopardize the freedom and democracy of this land for a very bad person. He’s got them all circulating Russian lies.
What do Sen. Pat Toomey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker have to say? Are they real and true American patriots, or will they throw it all away — their reputation, our system of democracy, the very rule of law — for a spoiled rotten brat who has never been told no?
Toomey and Smucker are flirting with an extreme amount of danger. I suggest they stand up for the rule of law in this “one nation under God,” or God help us all. It is amazing that my elected officials must be pushed so hard. Had any other president, regardless of party, been so weak and servile to Russia, I would have demanded the same.
What we require now are real patriots, not just flag-wavers and talkers.
Raymond Kline
Lancaster