Polls show that most Americans are concerned about the U.S. debt and deficit; however, not so much with our federal lawmakers. The “deficit hawk” is extinct — like the woolly mammoth.

There are many reasons for this.

One is that politicians are very afraid of us. Almost all politicians will admit privately that our country faces truly existential problems. They also know that many solutions will bring pain to us; therefore, those solutions are dead on arrival. We love free stuff because little Susie, yet to be born, will pay.

In 2021, federal revenue is estimated at $3.8 trillion. Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security alone will cost about $2.4 trillion, or 63% of all revenue collected. Pure insanity.

Making spending cuts are nearly impossible. Bill Gates is eligible for Medicare and Social Security. Isn’t that sort of nuts? Yet any attempt to legislate a “means test” for high earners is quickly weaponized to politically destroy supporters. So — guess what? — it will never happen.

America is no longer a republic based on our consent. It is an oligarchy. The elites have gamed the system to maximize their gain based on the status quo; therefore, any attempt, for example, to cut Medicare reimbursements to doctors and hospitals is squashed like a bug. And if a cut is legislated, the medical industrial complex has highly compensated employees whose job is to manipulate the system to avoid those cuts.

The systems we count on will eventually collapse under unimaginable debt. We the people, our feckless politicians and the morally compromised elites are leading us to catastrophe.

Do you care?

Tom Tillett

West Hempfield Township