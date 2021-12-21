I can only wonder whether U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has any original ideas at all rattling around in his head. If he does, he certainly seems to be keeping them to himself.

Judging from his statements and voting record (pulling the party lever almost all of the time), and from the voice messages and flyers that I receive sporadically from his Washington, D.C., office, Smucker’s primary modus operandi appears to be marching blindly in lockstep with the post-Trumpian Republican Party while parroting the standard list of Fox News shouting points and imputations of blame.

Considering the above, it is quite remarkable that Smucker was a member of the U.S. House Problem Solvers Caucus — a group dedicated to “fostering bipartisan cooperation on key policy issues” — from its inception in 2017 until he left it earlier this year. (Contrived political posturing, perhaps?)

Solutions for the complex issues that are plaguing and dividing our nation call for creative thinking, courage and compromise — all of which are woefully absent from today’s self-serving, petulant, power-obsessed, political circus.

Please share your solutions with us, Rep. Smucker — inquiring minds would like to know!

Dave Kob

Lancaster