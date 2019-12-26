As the holidays come and go, we’ve had a lot of Christmas celebrations in the community. Adult parties and children’s parties with Santa. But where do those ages 13 to 17 fit in?
You always hear on the news of children’s parties, and we know of lots of clubs and organizations for adults — and then you hear about troubled teens bullying, doing drugs and attempting suicide, and people ask why? It’s because somehow this age bracket always gets left behind or put out there to entertain ourselves.
Example: Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, etc. And when we are left to entertain ourselves, this is when things go wrong. Our friends invite other friends and so on down the line, and then things take the wrong turn. Example: drugs, alcohol, etc.
Just because we go to high school doesn’t mean we don’t like Christmas parties, Halloween and other holidays in a safe and supervised environment. But, to the best of my knowledge, I have yet to hear or know about any.
Jaylynn Kitch
Grade 10
J.P. McCaskey