A must for me is to read the Opinion pages every morning. When I do, I frequently say, “Wow, wish I had said that.” I appreciated the Nov. 14 letters written regarding President Donald Trump’s supporters and the attack on Democrats. I do not routinely watch Fox News; on occasion, I check it out to hear what they have to say. Their cartoonish depiction of Democrats was a shock. The demeaning comments and vilification from Sean Hannity spewed out toward witnesses and committee members in the impeachment hearings was an earful.
Talk about fake news; they skew the truth to meet their story. Talk about alternative facts; they have a boatload of them — it originates with them.
I found it interesting that Trump has no “recollection” of the telephone conversation with his European Union ambassador, but he told him no “quid pro quo.” How do you do that? Selective memory loss? I know my message will fall on deaf ears most likely, but surely some Republicans feel some patriotism to this country. It is being whittled away, lie by lie.
Jackie Schroder
Cornwall
Lebanon County