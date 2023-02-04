Where are the Pennsylvania Farm Show calves now? In January, LNP | LancasterOnline covered the Pennsylvania Farm Show Calving Corner births of Winston and Clover to dairy cows Betty and Pepper. With so much reader interest, I believe that a follow-up report on how those cows are faring now would be a great service to the community.

The calves’ births were presented as cute attractions but wasn’t it stressful for Betty and Pepper to be transported to the Farm Show while heavily pregnant and then give birth before crowds of spectators? Were Winston and Clover quickly taken from their moms — per standard industry practice to keep the milk for humans — and did Betty and Pepper cry for their babies?

Will Betty and Pepper be sent to slaughter after three or four years of intense milk production? Is Clover being raised to follow her mom’s fate? Has Winston been sent to a veal farm to be confined to prevent muscle growth and then be killed for soft veal meat in a few months?

As a longtime supporter and volunteer with Lancaster Farm Sanctuary and other sanctuaries, and having witnessed mother cows raising their calves to adulthood, I believe that many LNP | LancasterOnline readers may share my interest in answers to these questions.

Alysoun Mahoney

Dillsburg, York County