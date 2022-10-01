I belong to the generation that cheered the end of World War II and joined in the hope that the world would never again find itself in another world war.

Though we have been spared the calamity of another world war, that does not mean our world has been free of war.

Quite to the contrary, the United States has been engaged almost continually in a series of regional wars. First Korea, then Vietnam, the Middle East and Afghanistan, just to name a few.

It’s strange and sad that, since 1946, the U.S. has hardly concluded one war without the next one already waiting. And what have these wars left behind? What have they solved?

I ask myself when the time will come, and maybe it already has, that the Lord will say to America as was said to King David, “Thou shalt not build a house in my name because you have shed too much blood ... fought too many battles” (1 Chronicles 22:08).

When will we ever learn? The bumper sticker has it right: “War is not the answer, it is the problem.”

There is enough for everyone. The problem is that some demand too much and still want more, leaving not enough for those on the bottom — and that is the stuff of which wars are made.

Edgar Stoesz

Akron