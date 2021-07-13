When are the likes of President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and others going to stop pandering to minorities and telling them they cannot make it without the help of the government?

President Biden said last month that young Black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding as white entrepreneurs, but they don’t have lawyers or accountants.

But some have made it and have become very rich doing it. Who helped them? In my view, Biden and the others are all race provocateurs.

It is time for those minorities represented by the Democratic Party (the historic party of Jim Crow laws) to ask people like U.S. Reps. Maxine Waters and Sheila Jackson Lee and former President Obama who helped them.

On the other side of the coin they could ask people such as Candace Owens, Carol Swain, Larry Elder, Ben Carson and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — just to name a few — who helped them.

I wonder what Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver would have had to say about President Biden’s comments. They made it without the help of the government, and during a time when we really had systemic racism.

“Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem” — Ronald Reagan.

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township