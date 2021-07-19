George Will writes about rules that could save baseball — a seemingly intractable sport that’s totally resistant to change (“Save baseball by changing the rules,” July 12 LNP | LancasterOnline).

While we’re looking at sports, when is basketball going to do something about a sport in which some players can seemingly now stand flat-footed and dunk the ball — yet nothing is being said about raising the hoop.

It’s ridiculous in both sports! And we’re not even talking about the ridiculous salaries that are raising the price of watching a game in person.

Larry Motter

Elizabethtown