My letter is addressed to the editors of LNP | LancasterOnline, but it is actually a letter to all Americans.

When is enough, enough?

My opinion is this: We have seen our southern border overwhelmed by millions of immigrants crossing illegally. China spies operate inside and all over the United States. Interest rates have soared. Gas prices have significantly increased. Our military lacks recruits and sufficient munitions. Huge amounts of weapons were left in Afghanistan. The Pentagon’s woke agenda rejects merit-based promotions. Our Justice Department has become weaponized against those contrary to this administration. Many city centers are overcome with homelessness and crime. Our religious freedoms are being challenged and/or abused. Our freedom of speech is being attacked. The U.S. Constitution is being dismantled. Our U.S. Supreme Court is being pushed to provide only a left-wing, progressive majority. Our government spending is out of control. The Federal Reserve is introducing a gateway to a digital currency that could control our currency and you (see FedNow.org).

When will we have an American people who say to our current administration, “Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go”? (That is what Leopold Amery said of Neville Chamberlain’s administration in the United Kingdom in 1940.)

We can deprive the current Biden administration of its destructive initiatives by voting President Joe Biden and his minions out of office in the next election. What other choice do we have to save the country we love? None, in my opinion.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township