I would like to say “thank you” to those who continue to treat animals, be it farm or domesticated, with kindness and care.

For those others who choose not to treat helpless animals — animals that depend on you to treat them with respect and kindness — shame on you.

Earlier this month I was at a home I’d never been to before, and there were at least two dogs in cages with what looked like a plastic flap separating each cage; the flap had to be pushed to get into the back of the cage.

There was one poor dog in a wire pen on a hot asphalt driveway, with no water available that I could see. There was a grass area next to it — why not put the dog on the grass? It’s so inhumane. Yet it seems that no one in authority will do anything to help these and other dogs stuck in tiny cages and rabbit cages.

How many more dogs are there that we don’t see that live just to breed over and over again, and receive no human kindness? They’re not able to roll around on grass, play with balls and other toys, or receive pets, hugs or positive attention. There are so many that we don’t see, but we know they’re around because of the signs and the online advertisements.

When will these dogs get help? When will the state clamp down and hold everyone accountable? Will we wait until it’s too late for some?

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township