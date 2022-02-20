When I reflect upon and read about our present-day representatives at all levels of government — and those among them who desire to rewrite the 2020 election — I am reminded of my days on the elementary school playground when someone was not happy with the outcome of a game.

What followed was the whiny boo-hooing of the loser. The unhappy child cried foul and perhaps took his ball and went home; or sat in the corner and cried; or lobbied to change the rules; or complained to his parents that it wasn’t fair; or urged his peers to gang up on others.

What I’m referring to above is the Republican Party and specifically some local elected officials (state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, among others), as well as state lawmakers from other counties, who originally strongly supported Pennsylvania’s Act 77, the 2019 election law. Cutler had nothing but praise for this legislation at the time. The Feb. 6 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Don’t go backward”) highlights Cutler’s resounding positive spin on the benefits of Act 77 with regard to equality and election integrity.

But now that our previous president and his supporters are unhappy with the results of the 2020 election, the Republican Party wants to change the rules.

It sounds like the cries of an unhappy child on the playground. When that complaining child was me, I did not receive much support from my parents, coaches or other supervising adults. But I do remember hearing words of wisdom such as “grow up,” “suck it up,” “stop complaining” and “then don’t play any more.” It was feedback that I did not appreciate at the time. But maybe some of our elected officials could heed some of this advice and stop the false rhetoric about the lost election.

David Stauffer

Rapho Township