A question asked often of Christian in John Bunyan’s “The Pilgrim’s Progress” is “Whence came you, and whither are you bound?”
Christian is always ready with his response: “I am come from the City of Destruction and am going to the City of Zion.”
It is essential that every citizen be working toward a ready answer to this question as it pertains to our country. Do we really understand whence we came? Are we reflecting on whither we are bound? This has been called the land of the free and the home of the brave. What do freedom and bravery really entail?
I recommend Os Guinness’ “Last Call for Liberty” as a great jumping-off point in a search for answers. A concept he returns to numerous times is “obedience to the unenforceable.” It’s the gray area between what the rule of law insists I must do or not do and the decisions I make that are completely my choice — such as whether to go with vanilla or butter pecan at the ice cream stand.
In between is where true freedom and bravery surface. Or not. I can’t be forced to visit someone who is spending the last years of their lives in a nursing home. I won’t be fined for not speaking up when someone makes a derogatory comment about someone who lives on my block. But having the courage to do what I can’t be made to do — well, that’s where real living begins, doesn’t it?
Kevin Oberholtzer
Mount Joy