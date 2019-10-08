I grew up in New Jersey with lots of roundabouts. They are great for keeping traffic moving at busy intersections. They are usually used on heavily traveled roads such as parts of Route 30, where traffic backs up at traffic lights. They are not appropriate for small roads with pedestrian traffic such as the intersection of North Plum and East New streets in Lancaster. It can be very confusing for pedestrians to know when to cross. Roundabouts are especially dangerous at an intersection where children cross for school or to go to Turkey Hill.
Also, if a car has to stop to yield to a pedestrian, that defeats the purpose of a roundabout to keep traffic moving. Pedestrian traffic is usually discouraged around roundabouts. So, roundabouts can be great for relieving congestion in high-traffic areas, but choose their location wisely.
Laura Gingrich
Lancaster