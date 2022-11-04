Many have commented on Lloyd Smucker’s performance as a member of Congress. Many of them have been critical and some supportive.

I would ask that people consider instances in which I believe that Smucker has shown his true colors.

When Smucker ran for reelection against Jess King in 2018, he brought to the attention of voters that King was receiving financial support from her campaign. Her campaign organization had already publicly announced that she was receiving this financial support — it was completely transparent.

If memory serves me, Smucker used this information in his campaign to insinuate that King was not the right kind of person to run for office if she didn’t have the resources to do so. In Smucker’s world, you seemingly have to be one of the financial elite to be a worthy politician.

When Smucker voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 7, 2021, I believe that he was telling all of his constituents that they weren’t or aren’t smart enough to make the decision about who to vote for.

He continued to stand by his vote against a free and fair election. The 2020 election has been proven to be fair, despite all the ridiculous allegations made by those who call themselves “patriots” and who I view as trying to destroy our democracy.

Today, we have the ability to vote to preserve our way of life. We may not have that right if we continue to support those who want to take away our rights.

Greg Hill

Mount Joy