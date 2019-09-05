Enough is enough. Will the time ever come when even the most ardent gun owner will say enough is enough?
Isn’t it time for gun owners, as well as law enforcement, to be on the front lines, to call for sensible gun laws?
Recently, I emailed U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and asked a simple question: Do you or do you not believe weapons designed for — and only for — the military should be lawful for civilians to purchase? His office sent me a form letter without answering my question, so I sent my question again but have received no answer.
We have reached the point where mass shootings occur in the U.S. at a rate of roughly one a day. When is enough, enough? Must it come to our homes, or schools or places of worship before we act?
There continue to be those who claim that guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Yes, with guns — guns designed for killing humans that should never be in the hands of any civilian. Do people really believe ownership of such guns is a “right”?
Before the next election, ask those who wish to represent constituents — at any level of government — the question I asked Sen. Toomey. Should civilians be allowed by law to purchase weapons designed for and only for the military? Go ahead and ask! When will enough be enough?
Tim Mackey
Lancaster