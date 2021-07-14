When is

enough enough?

LNP | LancasterOnline’s June 30 editorial (“Libre and us”) was a great review of all the good that has evolved from Libre’s Law during the past four years — while rightfully lamenting the still-alarming number of puppy mills, and their inherent cruelties, that exist.

At least one of them, and I’m guessing more, are the result of repeat offenders. I refer specifically to Daniel Esh of Ronks and some of his family members; charges against them were detailed in the June 22 article “Family given 25 charges of animal cruelty.”

Cited for animal abuses more than once since 2009, Esh continued to ply his painful and abusive puppy mill trade, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Presumably, while the Esh family enjoyed the daily benefits of shelter, healthy eating from their garden, visits to the doctor and dentist, regular baths and other living comforts, their kennel animals endured moldy food that was contaminated with feces, untreated infections, reckless ill treatment, severe dental disease and more, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

This misery went on for these unfortunate animals every second, minute, hour, day and month of the year.

For more than two decades, Daniel Esh has been on the Pennsylvania SPCA’s radar. My question is, “Why?” Why is he still having to be checked on all this time? Apparently the warnings and fines don’t work for this man, or perhaps he just has a cold heart.

I realize the Pennsylvania SPCA might be underfunded, understaffed and overworked, but I believe they’d have one less headache if Esh and other family members are found guilty and serve a good portion of jail time.

John Thomas

West Lampeter Township