It’s time to celebrate a family birthday, and many of those close to you are gathered at your home to take care of this special day’s business. The day is going well, but then you hear noises from your yard.

Gathered there are a significant number of folks in strange outfits, with their identities exaggerated or disguised. They are carrying clubs, flags on poles, toxic spray and any number of other strange objects. When you go out to meet them, they say they want to come into your home to talk. When you tell them they cannot do so, they chase you into the house and begin to break through locked doors and windows. Most of the frightened people in the house seek out safe places to hide; others try to stop the advance of the “visitors,” but are attacked, sprayed and pounded or stabbed with flags.

Your visitors scream that they are there for “legitimate social discourse” and move through your home, damaging and destroying some items, while stealing others. They go through your drawers, closets and other formerly safe places. They urinate and defecate throughout your home. They aggressively make their power known.

Eventually, the police are called and come to restore order by removing your “guests” from your home. A few of the worst ones are even arrested.

Your family unfortunately now knows firsthand what the Republican National Committee has called “legitimate political discourse” at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township