I’ve been listening to and reading about Donald Trump bemoaning his circumstances. It seems he’s upset with the justice system and is lamenting his lack of free-speech rights. As I read further in the news there is the possibility of four different criminal trials taking place prior to the 2024 presidential election. My assumption is this: There is at least a 1 in 4 chance that Trump will be convicted and become a full-fledged convicted criminal.

We all know that the wheels of justice grind exceedingly slowly but exceedingly fine. That said, I believe there’s a real possibility of a conviction and then an appeal. If there is an appeal, that process will take some months to reach a final conclusion. The resolution will be long after the election cycle has been completed. Thus I consider it a possibility that the American public will be asked to choose if they wish to have a convicted criminal running the American government. I do not!

Roger Beebe

Honey Brook

