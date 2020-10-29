Perhaps you are better off now than you were four years ago. Maybe you fear for your safety and want guns, an aggressive police force and tough talk on crime. Perhaps you abhor homosexuality, abortion and illegal immigration and want laws to be imposed, upheld or struck down. Perhaps you desire the political power to shape the world as you see fit.

Whatever your opinions, feelings, wants or desires, the most important issue is who you are as a person.

Those who are kind, caring and compassionate cannot support those who are rude, mean and divisive.

Your vote indicates more the kind of person you are than it shapes society to conform to your values.

David E. Hess

Manheim Township