This is in response to the Oct. 15 letter “Writer is wrong about racism,” which discussed the Ephrata community. The writer is somewhat wrong because she doesn’t take into account the percentage of people of color who live in the community she is writing about.

I would hope that if a qualified person applied for a job in any of the positions she wrote about, they would be considered for employment. If not, then we have a problem.

So the real questions are how many people of color who were qualified applied, were denied employment and why?

Fred Deeley

Lititz