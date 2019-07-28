To my fellow evangelical Christians:
It’s been a while since I’ve hung out with you — more than 900 days, to be exact. I stopped attending church the day Donald Trump was elected president with overwhelming evangelical support. Here’s the irony within the sordid details of Trump’s sad, squalid life and buffoonish leadership: In supporting Trump, evangelicals compromised their servanthood in exchange for political power. But what good is it to gain the world, yet forfeit one’s soul (Matthew 16:26)?
Justifications vary. Many voted for Trump hoping to ban abortion — a simplistic and ineffective way to deal with a complex issue. Many who voted for Trump as a defense against secular society now unconditionally follow a president who promotes racism and bigotry and who calls his detractors traitors, enemies and losers. This Faustian bargain to gain political power highlights the failure of the evangelical church to reach hearts and minds. Indeed, what would Jesus say?
The consequences are damning. The muddled message of love for tribe but hate for outsiders is losing the next generation. Bakery patrons and happy holiday wishers won’t marginalize Christianity, but alienating the next generation will. Almost 40% of adults ages 18-29 say they have no religious affiliation. Many see very little difference between Christianity and Republicanism. So what sets the church apart? Will they know we are Christians by our fear? Where did humility, forbearance, forgiveness and defending the defenseless go?
As for me, I’ve had it. Maybe I’ll return to church someday. But not just yet.
Brenda Eichelberger
West Donegal Township