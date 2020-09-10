Just think: What would Jesus do?

Would he separate families and put children in cages?

Would he hold up a Bible for a photo opportunity?

Would he commit adultery?

Would he use profanity?

Would he call opponents names and insult them?

Would he imitate and make fun of people with disabilities?

Yet President Donald Trump did these things. Multiple times, in some cases.

Just think before you vote.

Carol Kloss

West Lampeter Township