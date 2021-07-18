The last 20-plus years of my career were spent consulting with large international corporations, assisting them in aligning their employees to the changes in their culture. This alignment enabled the organizations to be more successful.

The most interesting thing I realized about organizations is that they only exist in the thoughts of their employees. In fact, all resources — hard and soft — are a result of the thoughts of the employees. I believe the same is true of nations. The United States of America is solely the combined thoughts of the citizens of our nation.

Thus, the nation we are blessed with today is the result of the combined thinking of us and all those who came before us, including those who created the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Add to that all the combined experiences we have had since our nation’s founding.

Recognize what I am saying. Our nation only exists in the thoughts of our citizens — you.

Today, I believe we are seeing a divergence of thinking that is taking us toward identity politics, racial issues, Marxist beliefs, equity of outcomes, critical race theory, etc.

As these thoughts and beliefs become more pervasive in our culture, what will the resulting behaviors create? Will we be better off? Or will we fall into decline and greater disunity? Who will help us out of such an abyss?

Unfortunately, only we can do it. What are your thoughts and beliefs? Where will they take us?

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township