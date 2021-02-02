The events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were very disturbing. But this had been brewing for a long time. There are those who hate former President Doanld Trump, and there are those who hate President Joe Biden. There is no middle ground.

If the Democrats who are in complete control now follow through with their aims on gun control, defunding the police, censoring social media and other big issues, the events of Jan. 6 might seem minor to what will happen next. This country will be torn apart.

Kenneth Miller

Lancaster Township