I am really impressed with this “Doug Mastriano for Governor” fellow. Before he even won the Republican primary, he delivered on a bushel of campaign promises! He got critical race theory out of our schools (never was any), eliminated election fraud (none of that, either), and ended all COVID-19 mandates (are there any?). I can’t wait for this summer, when he restores our freedom of religion, declares our independence from Great Britain and then puts the first man on the moon. What a guy!

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township