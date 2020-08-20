This week and next, two political parties will try to focus the nation on their vision of what makes America great.

They are doing this as part of the vision of the Founding Fathers — that, while the beginnings were great, it was still an imperfect union, a work in progress, in need of adjustment and tweaking into the future. It is in this context that we, every four years, reflect on how we will live up to their vision.

So, each of us is charged to consider what metrics help us move toward a more perfect union. As we listen to the speeches and we hear the candidates, we need to ask ourselves, “What will make America a more perfect union?”

We are not left without guidance in our attempts to discover this. The preamble to the Constitution gives us a goal toward which we are to travel.

In the aftermath of the Civil War, the country embraced and eventually officially adopted the Pledge of Allegiance, in which the founders’ purpose was clarified. In it are these foundational commitments:

— One nation,

— indivisible,

— with liberty and justice for all.

It is our place as citizens to judge the ability of parties and candidates to further these goal as we cast our ballots this November. Do we see the actions and policies focusing on unity or division? Do we see values of liberty and justice being elevated? And do we see these being equally distributed?

Evaluate and vote accordingly.

Verle Brubaker

East Hempfield Township