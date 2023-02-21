We’ve had more mass shootings than days in this new year, and we do nothing!

I wrote a letter of concern to Congressman Lloyd Smucker and I received a form letter back. Really? I also wrote to state Sen. Scott Martin and he never responded. I wonder if lawmakers have a line in the sand, so to speak, where even they would say enough is enough. Is it 20 mass shootings? How about over 70?

What will it take before even the most conservative members in the state Legislature and Congress put forth and pass gun safety legislation that includes a total ban on military-style weapons and their ammunition?

In my view, it is also time for us, as sane citizens, to vote them out of office if they do not follow the clear desire of their constituents. If you do not believe that most citizens want a ban on this style of guns and ammunition, then encourage our legislators to put it on the ballot. Take a poll. Ask and act on the wishes of constituents.

Is that not the job of lawmakers? They work for us, but seemingly never ask our thoughts on this issue. I think I know why.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster