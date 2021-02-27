We live in a Federal Emergency Management Agency designated flood zone. Our last mandated flood insurance policy was over $800 for the year.

FEMA is currently looking at spending untold millions of dollars in Texas, a state that decided not to conform to federal standards regarding its power grid infrastructure.

Does this now mean that properties in the state of Texas will be assessed a similar insurance liability ($800), or will the whole cost of their negligence be picked up by us via an increase next year?

Rod Geib

Manheim