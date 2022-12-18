Personality has replaced the public good in politics, and since personality has become so important, the question is: What kind of personality do voters prefer?

They seem to want one in which private and public personalities are one and the same. That means a personality in which the politician’s private drives and appetites are not secretly influencing the public personality presented to the public. The politician’s private personality has to be as public as his public personality, and both must be appropriate, consistent and transparent.

So it doesn’t surprise me that the trend in American politics is favorable to older people. Older people have either worked out all of the subconscious drives in their private personalities, or no longer have the energy to try. In other words, older politicians equal fewer scandals and less hypocrisy, because of less youth and energy.

Personality has replaced inequality in American politics because, in my view, the public is more interested in political remedies than political inequalities: curing society of prejudices, rather than lessening inequalities caused by prejudices.

Political remedies can only be brought by political personalities that have already been cured themselves.

Years ago, the private and public were separate: Politicians often behaved terribly in private, but publicly were committed to the “public good.” That won’t do today. A politician’s personality is the public good. Psychiatry wants to corral, control and cure the politician. Americans should remember that the preparation for a lethal injection and cure-all vaccine are the same — up until they take effect.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster