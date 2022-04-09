When my three daughters were old enough to complain about their lives, I would say to them “Be glad you were born and safe in America, not in Europe in the 1940s.”

Then, during the Cold War, I told them, “Be glad you don’t live in the Soviet Union.” Then it became Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Now it’s Ukraine. When will it stop?

If Vladimir Putin-loving Donald Trump gets his hands on our government again, will people of other countries tell their children “Be glad you’re not in America”?

You can bet that if Putin is toppled, Trump will say, “I never liked the guy.’’

Sima Naomi Storm

Lancaster