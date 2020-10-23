I’m burned out. Tired of arguing. Tired of trying to explain what is happening in our country — what is wrong with the country I love.

I have not had any ambition to write. This country needs to put politics aside before the election. This isn’t about which party one has always believed in, or which party has people whom you like. This year’s election is of extreme importance.

Both candidates are older than one might want as president, but that is not the issue. Take a good look at our country. We have never been as divided as a people. We are no longer shocked by corruption and a government that will seemingly not stand against a takeover of our Constitution.

As I read the letters to the editor, there are always diverse opinions — as well there should be. However, this year is not about your religious beliefs, the extreme right, the extreme left or any other group of people. This isn’t about socialism taking over our form of democracy.

This country must not become a country of violence. This year is about love of people. This year is about remembering what the Statue of Liberty stands for. This year is about remembering humanity, dignity and freedom of expression. This year is about a president being respected regardless of politics.

This is the year to think. Do we want to continue on this path of disrespect again as a nation, or will we bring dignity back to where it belongs?

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township