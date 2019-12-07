I’ve seen a few letters lately regarding prescription drug prices. The majority of people who want drug prices lowered are also against single-payer health care, but that’s the only way drug prices are going to drop.
By giving the government bargaining power over pharmaceutical companies, they will be required to either lower their prices or they will go out of business. People say they’re scared of socialism. But they’re only scared of the name. In reality, almost every part of daily life is touched by socialism, including Social Security benefits.
It’s time we join most of the nations of the world and get universal health care. Health care is a basic human right, and to limit it to only the people who can afford it is barbaric.
Ross Kaiser
East Petersburg