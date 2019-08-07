In President Donald Trump’s White House address Monday about the mass murders in Texas and Ohio, he failed to admit to and apologize for what I believe is his role in inciting the racial animus and rise in white supremacy that fueled the hate that led to the El Paso shootings.
Instead, Trump sought to shift the blame to the internet, social media and video games. Identifying mental illness as a cause also doesn’t remove the blood from his hands, given his repeal of a regulation that required reporting the names of those with certain mental illnesses to the national background check database to prevent them from purchasing guns. And his most recent budget included a reduction in funding to mental illness programs and to Homeland Security to battle domestic terrorism.
Trump’s suggestions on the measures needed to address the gun issue don’t go nearly far enough, once again caving to the National Rifle Association. What we need is a comprehensive policy including:
— Registration of all guns.
— Licensing of all gun owners.
— Completion of a gun safety course and proficiency testing to own/use a gun.
— Require gun locks on all guns.
— Require smart technology on all new guns.
— A seven-day waiting period (this will reduce suicides and heat-of-passion shootings, in addition to giving sufficient time to complete checks).
— Enhanced background checks for criminal arrests, history of violence, domestic abuse or mental instability.
— All guns must be insured.
— Gun manufacturers and sellers should be able to be held liable.
— Ban assault rifles and large capacity magazines.
Larry Berger
Manheim Township