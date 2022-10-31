The election on Nov. 8 is not to determine who is the most “polished” or “well-spoken” candidate. It is an election to choose values, policies, ideas and experience to solve our nation’s problems.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s only political experience is being endorsed by a former president.

Alternatively, if he is elected to the Senate, I believe that Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s character and experience will enable him to meet the challenges facing our nation.

Fetterman is a true Pennsylvanian and will represent all Pennsylvanians.

Terry Scheneck

Lancaster