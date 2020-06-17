What I would love to see is more true leadership exhibited by my political leaders.

Leaders whose purpose is to provide a safe place for me and my loved ones to enjoy my God-given freedoms. Leaders willing to share the truths of our current situation whether I like it not. Leaders not driven by the quest for political power but more interested in doing good for citizens of our country. Leaders who hold themselves accountable for their actions and behaviors. Leaders who are honest and willing to acknowledge their failed programs and are willing to address reform for their failures.

Politicians who respond to my letters with more than form letters. Leaders who protect us, keeping our homes, businesses, and families safe and secure. Leaders who are willing to enforce the rule of law for all. Leaders who respect our property, especially in how they use our tax dollars.

Why do we not vote for such politicians/leaders who exhibit these characteristics and behaviors? If I can find such leaders, they will get my vote and I always vote!

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township