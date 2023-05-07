I am convinced that neither the Democrats nor the Republicans want to solve our open border “problem.” Democrats want more future voters who will feel obligated due to the generosity they have received. The Republicans want more cheap labor.

If they really wanted to stop illegal immigration, it would be simple. They must make it unattractive for immigrants to be here illegally. They should receive no benefits — that is, no welfare, no Social Security, no medical coverage and no public school attendance.

They should not be allowed any privileges such as a driver’s license. They should not be allowed to work. Instead of pursuing workers who came here illegally, our government should punish those who employ them, including business executives and owners.

No immigrant who came to the United States illegally should have a path to citizenship, regardless of why he or she came or how long he or she has been here.

Foreign citizens seeking political asylum here should have to apply at the U.S. embassy in their own countries and wait in their own countries until applications have been properly vetted and either approved or rejected. Crime or lack of economic opportunity in an applicant’s home country were never intended to be reasons for granting asylum and should not be now.

Immigrants have made many contributions to our country. I don’t propose that all immigration be stopped. Rather, I propose that we manage immigrant numbers and skills with a system and laws that mostly already exist and just need serious enforcement.

John Null

East Hempfield Township