With Thanksgiving around the corner and religious holidays right behind, it’s certainly a time of reflection. We have a great deal to be concerned about. There has not been such division within our country since the Civil War. Conversations inevitably turn to policy and change. What is considered left and right. What we need to remember are the issues this country has fought for. The United States stands for freedom.
Our great Constitution was written to guarantee that. The Constitution still stands strong; it provides the philosophical basis for a government that exercises legitimate power by “the consent of the governed,” and it defined the conditions of a free people. It was written with checks and balances — no one person may decide for all. By the diffusion of power among the three branches, it created a strong government without one branch threatening our liberty. “Nature does not single out who is to govern and who is to be governed; there is no divine right of kings.”
Be thankful for our freedom, and remember there are many who wish to be free of oppression. Stand strong against those who ignore the changing times and only see what is best for them. For those of us lucky enough to have family and home, remember those who still struggle.
Anita Ruff
East Hempfield Township