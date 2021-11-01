Thank you, President Joe Biden.

Thank you for closing federal lands to new oil and gas drilling, for not approving new pipelines and for slowing the export of natural gas and oil from the United States! Thank you for policies that have closed coal mines and coal-fired power plants.

And OPEC thanks you for all the new oil its member countries are selling! Rather than dollars flowing to U.S. companies and employees, more oil is being purchased from Middle East countries that would likely cut us off entirely in a war situation.

Saudi Arabia was selling oil at $40 per barrel last year that now sells at $80 per barrel for the same product. At 1.2 million barrels per day, that’s about $50 million dollars per day in new profit for them. And thank taxpayers for shouldering the higher cost of natural gas and oil for their cars and their houses.

Global warming advocates thank President Biden for imposing the new policies and restrictions! Now our competitors can export oil and natural gas to us without those burdensome U.S. regulations on clear air and clean water. We pay twice as much for the product and global pollution increases!

And thank you, President Biden, for driving the United States toward more electric vehicles! An all-EV fleet potentially requires double the number of fossil fuel power plants to charge our cars. No gasoline equals more electricity! You could charge only when the sun shines or the wind blows, but that requires vast amounts of U.S. land for all that renewable infrastructure.

Don’t forget: To “fill up” your EV, it takes at least 20 minutes. Use that extra 15 minutes to thank President Biden.

David Williams

Warwick Township