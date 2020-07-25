How do we determine the meaning of the Native American and African figures included on the equestrian statue of Theodore Roosevelt at the American Museum of Natural History in New York? Why were these figures included? Why were they not Caucasian men? The statue’s sculptor is long gone, but I believe he had a reason for the inclusion of these two specific men. Some believe their inclusion is demeaning and called for the statue to be removed, because the figures are depicted as being in servitude to Roosevelt.

However, it could also be interpreted that the sculptor of the statue knew President Roosevelt valued the lives of all people and by including these figures, he honored men of Native American and African descent by placing them in a prominent position next to Roosevelt. How will we ever know the sculptor’s intent? We can’t.

But I choose to believe these figures were included with much thought in mind and had meaning. The meaning was to honor the men of these nationalities, not to demean them, as they are shown walking with Roosevelt as he sat astride his horse. The statue should not be removed because of some people’s prejudices or feelings of political correctness unless their view is backed up by specifics, not only interpretation. Wouldn’t it be nice if a plaque describing the statue and its meaning had been included?

Richard Gunning

Manheim Township