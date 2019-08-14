I used to think that the Rotary Club was made up of men whom you could respect. But after reading the Sunday LNP article (“Legal sex worker gives talk on risk at Rotary,” July 21), my mind has changed. These men actually invited a woman involved in legalized prostitution in Nevada to speak at their Lancaster Rotary Club meeting.
According to the article, Tom Gemmill asked Alice Little to speak about how she mitigates risk in legal sex work versus the risks that exist in illegal sex work. He also asked her to talk about fee structures. Is this the start of trying to bring this type of business to our area? Shame on you, men!
“Righteousness exalts a nation. Sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34).
Joseph D. Hess Sr.
Mount Joy