What was the purpose, LNP | LancasterOnline, of rehashing the misdeeds of the late James Guerin before he was even laid to rest (“Death evokes $1B case of fraud,” Feb. 20 Sunday LNP)?

The events cited were well-reported at the time they occurred, so this is old news. Since you found it imperative to print the article, surely you could have shown respect for the grieving family by holding it until a later date.

We write in support of the Guerin family, which has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

While we appreciate your fine newspaper, we repeat our question: What was purpose of such an article before the family gathered for a funeral?

Jane and Reg Pattey

East Hempfield Township