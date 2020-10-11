The first presidential debate on Sept. 29 was a carnival sideshow of bombast, bunk and bile. It extinguished any lingering hope one might have held for forthright, intelligent and informative discourse in the American political “arena.”

This “debate” demonstrated all the hype and superficial glitz of pro wrestling, but regrettably lacked any of the entertainment value.

If Joe Biden were — for some inexplicable reason — to agree to participate in an encore of this travesty, I suggest that we invest our valuable time in some more useful endeavor, such as sorting our socks or dusting our knick-knacks.

It’s time to draw the curtain on this sham “event.” In their current state, the debates serve no meaningful purpose to anyone.

How low can we go?

Dave Kob

Lancaster