John Robert Lewis was carried in his coffin across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, last Sunday to honor him as a champion of civil rights.

Fifty-five years earlier, on March 7, 1965, Lewis’ skull was fractured when he was beaten by Alabama State Troopers after he led a peaceful march across that bridge, leaving him with a scar he carried for the rest of his life. That event became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act on August 6, 1965, to begin correcting the injustices of the barriers to voting imposed on Black Americans. Those barriers had been protested by the peaceful march on “Bloody Sunday.”

By his bravery, Lewis reminded us that the words in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” are not just empty words but an ideal that we, the United States, must support and live.

What was missing at the tributes paid to Lewis last Sunday were contrite acknowledgements from the Alabama State Police, from the governor of Alabama and from the president of the United States that the beatings were wrong and un-American and that the peaceful protest on “Bloody Sunday” was right and a justifiable means to correct un-American injustices

Apparently, John Lewis’ work is as yet unfinished.

Cas Ryzewski

Manor Township